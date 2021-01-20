‘He will be sorely missed,’ Surry County remembers EMS director John Shelton

Emergency Services Director, John Shelton died over the weekend at the age of 67.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County honored the life of a man who served the community for years.

Emergency Services Director, John Shelton died over the weekend at the age of 67.

Friends and coworkers remembered his life and legacy during the Surry County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night.

"If you ever had the need to call 911 for an ambulance, you knew the best was coming," said Mark Marion, Surry County Board of Commissioner Chairman. “Johnny will be sorely missed and he has left us with some enormous shoes to fill.”

He had much to say about Shelton who was highly regarded on the job and in his personal life.

“Johnny was always a caring man who would give you the shirt off of his back and was the first to offer help. Johnny executed his duties at the Surry County EMS with extreme professionalism and dedication. He always demanded excellence out of his paramedics and that was evident of the vast and distinguished awards he and the paramedics received, not only in North Carolina but nationwide,” Marion said.