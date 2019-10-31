GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's not uncommon for cases of head lice to pop up early in the school year, but it's almost November and lice treatment experts say they're getting more calls than normal in Greensboro.
LiceDoctors experts say anything can trigger an uptick like this, like slumber parties, hugging, and even selfies. Even though they don't cause any diseases, they're just a huge nuisance.
Still, Karen Sokoloff with LiceDoctors says cases of head lice can happen year-round, but peak consistently around August and September, so the current uptick is a bit of a surprise.
She says it's important to know that lice cannot fly or jump from one head to another: direct head-to-head contact is necessary for lice to spread.
A person who has nits should get professional help over buying over-the-counter treatment because it's easy to miss nits and live lice without professional training. Sokoloff says the issue with lingering nits and lice is that it's impossible to know when nits will hatch and if nits hatch, it will be contagious.
SCHOOL POLICIES
Sokoloff explains that every school district has its own policy on nits and lice, so you should check yours.
These are the procedures at Guilford County Schools, according to the policy on the district's website:
- The principal will be notified.
- If live head lice have been detected, the parent/guardian will be notified to pick up the child from school. If nits alone are seen, the parent/guardian will be notified by telephone by the end of the school day. In either case, the parent/guardian will be given treatment options and education on the biology of head lice and methods to eliminate the infestation.
- Children who have had live lice identified may be readmitted to school when the parent/guardian provides proof of purchase of the lice treatment product and no live lice are present. There should be a significant reduction (75%) in the number of nits observed. The school nurse or trained school staff may recommend that the child be sent home for additional nit removal.
- The expectation is that students should be able to return to school the following day. In unusual circumstances where the problem persists, a total of three excused absences will be allowed per episode. After three days of absences for lice infestation, the absences will be counted as unexcused.
- Individuals with repeated infestations will be referred to the school nurse who will determine appropriate interventions.
BEST PRACTICES
We spoke to technician LiceDoctors Leigh Acosta in Winston-Salem about best practices in the case of lice:
- Pay attention to symptoms: "People usually say, 'My child has been scratching their head, they say it’s itchy, but I don’t see anything,'" Acosta says. "That’s the number one thing, an itchy head."
- Buy a fine metal-tooth comb: "You can come through and usually find eggs and live ones that you can’t always see by looking at them," Acosta explains. "First you start with getting the adult lice out that are laying the eggs, and then you work on getting the nits, the eggs, out and that could take over the course of a few weeks."
- Comb, comb, and comb: "You’re gonna have to do follow-up combing, combing is the most important thing and you’ll eventually get there!"
- Just washing isn't enough: "The biggest myth is that only kids with dirty hair or people that aren’t clean have lice, and lice like clean hair so everyone can get it."
- Avoid over-the-counter products and get professional help: "With a professional, you have somebody that’s going to be able to give you, based on the condition or the severity of the infestation, a treatment plan and a follow up that’s going to work for your situation."
- Warn kids about sharing hats and other headgear: "It's difficult for little children because they don’t have the same of personal space and they’re very huggy, but head to head contact is the major way that they’re transmitted."
- Tie long hair: "If you have a child with long hair, keeping it back in a ponytail or braids during the day is less likely to come in contact with other children’s hair."
- Don't freak out:"You don’t need to burn everything in your house," Acosta says. "You really need to focus on the hair." She says things can just be set aside for 48 hours, bedding can be put in the washer and dryer on high heat, and brushes in the freezer overnight.