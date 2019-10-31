GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's not uncommon for cases of head lice to pop up early in the school year, but it's almost November and lice treatment experts say they're getting more calls than normal in Greensboro.

LiceDoctors experts say anything can trigger an uptick like this, like slumber parties, hugging, and even selfies. Even though they don't cause any diseases, they're just a huge nuisance.

Still, Karen Sokoloff with LiceDoctors says cases of head lice can happen year-round, but peak consistently around August and September, so the current uptick is a bit of a surprise.

She says it's important to know that lice cannot fly or jump from one head to another: direct head-to-head contact is necessary for lice to spread.

A person who has nits should get professional help over buying over-the-counter treatment because it's easy to miss nits and live lice without professional training. Sokoloff says the issue with lingering nits and lice is that it's impossible to know when nits will hatch and if nits hatch, it will be contagious.

SCHOOL POLICIES

Sokoloff explains that every school district has its own policy on nits and lice, so you should check yours.

These are the procedures at Guilford County Schools, according to the policy on the district's website:

The principal will be notified.

If live head lice have been detected, the parent/guardian will be notified to pick up the child from school. If nits alone are seen, the parent/guardian will be notified by telephone by the end of the school day. In either case, the parent/guardian will be given treatment options and education on the biology of head lice and methods to eliminate the infestation.

Children who have had live lice identified may be readmitted to school when the parent/guardian provides proof of purchase of the lice treatment product and no live lice are present. There should be a significant reduction (75%) in the number of nits observed. The school nurse or trained school staff may recommend that the child be sent home for additional nit removal.

The expectation is that students should be able to return to school the following day. In unusual circumstances where the problem persists, a total of three excused absences will be allowed per episode. After three days of absences for lice infestation, the absences will be counted as unexcused.

Individuals with repeated infestations will be referred to the school nurse who will determine appropriate interventions.

BEST PRACTICES

We spoke to technician LiceDoctors Leigh Acosta in Winston-Salem about best practices in the case of lice: