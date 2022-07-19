High Point man dies in head-on collision Monday evening

This is the second traffic death for the city of High Point in 2022.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police and Guilford County EMS responded to a car crash on the 1700 block of Cedrow Drive around 6:00 p.m. Monday.

They found a 2008 Dodge Caliber off the road and a 1997 Saturn station wagon still on the road.

Officers determined that the Saturn was driving west when they crossed the center line and hit the Dodge Caliber head-on.

Melvin Lend Crosby, 58, driving the Saturn, suffered non-survivable injuries and died at the scene.

An 81-year-old woman driving the Dodge Caliber suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The High Point Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. They believe drinking and not wearing a seatbelt are contributing factors to the crash.

This is the second traffic death for the city of High Point in 2022.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.