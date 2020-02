WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly crash on Union Cross Road last night.

Police say Gilmer Flippen was driving the wrong way on the road when he collided head-on with Han Sol Sim.

Flippen died at the scene as a result of the crash. First responders took Sim to the hospital with serious injuries. We don't know their condition this morning.

The road closed for about 5 hours to clean up and investigate. We'll stay on top of this developing story.