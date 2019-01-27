Here we go again, another chance for winter weather across the Piedmont. A strong cold front will sweep across the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it rain that may end as a burst of snow. **Snowfall isn't a guarantee, but it will be possible.** Significant snow accumulations are not expected, but the moisture from the rain & snow may cause travel issues Tuesday evening, and especially Wednesday morning.

TIMING: The rain may change to snow early afternoon in the Foothills and then late afternoon/early evening across the Triad. Snow duration will likely only be around 3 hours or less before ending. Everyone will be done with precipitation by 8pm or so.

IMPACTS: We may have travel issues for both the Tuesday evening commute and the Wednesday morning commute. Although it doesn't look like the snow will last long, while it's falling Tuesday afternoon it could cause some slick spots. Of even greater concern is that the moisture from the rain & snow may freeze into black ice late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

ACCUMULATION: Major snow accumulations are unlikely, but if a brief burst of heavy snow develops over your neighborhood, you may end up with a quick dusting to an 1" or so of snow, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Many areas won't even get that much. The best chance for accumulating snow in the state will be in the mountains. Here's a look at our latest snow map. We'll adjust it as our forecast evolves.

