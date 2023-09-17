Denton firefighters: Incident at asphalt plant in Healing Springs

Residents told WFMY News 2 it was an explosion.

HEALING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Town of Denton Fire Department said there was an incident at the JT Russell Asphalt plant in Healing Springs.

Residents near Healing Springs in Davidson County told WFMY News 2 they heard an explosion.

The fire department said it happened at the JT Russell and Sons plant in Healing Springs.

WFMY News 2 reporters are hearing that no one was injured. We don't have all the details right now.

