Denton firefighters: Incident at asphalt plant in Healing Springs

Residents told WFMY News 2 it was an explosion.
HEALING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Town of Denton Fire Department said there was an incident at the JT Russell Asphalt plant in Healing Springs. 

Residents near Healing Springs in Davidson County told WFMY News 2 they heard an explosion.

The fire department said it happened at the JT Russell and Sons plant in Healing Springs.

WFMY News 2 reporters are hearing that no one was injured. We don't have all the details right now.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

