Guilford County Health Dept. says options still available after Evans-Blount Center closes

The Guilford County Department of Public Health wants people to know that there are still affordable options available.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following the closure of the Evans-Blount Community Health Center in Greensboro, the Guilford County Department of Public Health (GDPH) is making sure residents know there are still health care options available.

"The Evans-Blount clinic, they were a staple of the East Greensboro Community," said Kenya Godette with the Guilford County Dept. of Public Health. "They were highly sought after for their quality medical services and with the closure of that, we just want to make people aware of the other options that are in the east Greensboro area."

GCDPH is partnering with Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine and other area medical advisers to educate residents about available options.

The Evans-Blount Community Health Center closed earlier this year. Dr. Shamsher Ahluwalia, a psychiatrist, bought the health center in 2019. At the time, it offered both primary care and mental health services. A cut in state funding forced the center to close the clinic portion of its services.

Greensboro City Council member Sharon Hightower said the area of town is a "medical desert," and is in need of more options. Former patient Buddy Haith said he was caught off-guard by the closure.

"It helped so many people all around here with no transportation," Haith said. "It helped them out with the cost, they did the Medicaid they did everything they did all of the insurance and it’s hurtful and a lot of people still don’t have a place to go."

GDPH said there are several clinic options within about five miles of the former Evans-Blount location.

"A lot of our clinics are on bus line so if you utilize public transportation, it’s a very good option for you and we just want to relay the message that we do care about the health of Guilford County no matter where you live," said Godette.

Other clinic options