Health leaders talk about vaccine progress for children in Forsyth Co.

Dozens of families are signing up for vaccine appointments ahead of the holiday weekend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Children ages five to 11 are continuing to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Novant Health to see how their progress is coming along. Health leaders said 84 children were vaccinated on Saturday. Since then, they're now starting to see more kids each day.

"You can see some that are very excited to get their vaccine, some a little shy. In the end, after they've gotten their vaccine and waited for their 15 minutes, they get a little prize," said Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift.

Aimee Lischke from Kernersville took her 11-year-old daughter to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to get her shot.

"To have our entire family vaccinated now just makes me feel so much more comfortable," said Lischke.

Swift said dozens of families are signing up for vaccine appointments ahead of the holiday weekend.

They have over 100 kids and adults signed up for Friday. "We'll also have clinics available here Saturday at the Health Department plus we'll be at Konnoak and Gibson Elementary schools as well," said Swift.