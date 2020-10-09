NC health officials will not allow athlete’s families to attend college football games

Dr. Mandy Cohen held a meeting by telephone on Thursday in response to a letter from several colleges asking to allow the change.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services, has denied a request for colleges across the state to allow families of football players to attend games in-person.

According to CBS affiliate WBTV, the request was made Tuesday in a letter to NCDHHS by Appalachian State University, UNC Charlotte, UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, East Carolina University, and Wake Forest University.

“Like everyone else, our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff have experienced tremendous disruption and upheaval over the past six months due to COVID-19 and its associated challenges,” the schools wrote. “Immediate family members are the single greatest source of emotional, psychological, and mental health support for football participants.”

To date state regulations allow only 50 people to gather at a time in outdoor settings.

WBTV reports that the letter asked for 350 family members from each school to be allowed to attend home games. They said the letter also included a chart breaking down the capacity of each school’s football stadium and what percentage of the stadium’s capacity 350 would be.

“Many of these family members have already made plans to come to our campuses to support our student-athletes and support staff and, in all likelihood, many of them will still come to our campuses regardless of whether they are allowed inside the stadium or not,” the letter said.

Cohen held a meeting by telephone on Thursday in response to the letter.

During the call, Cohen said she would not authorize the additional attendance at football games and said she did not believe football should be played at all during the pandemic, WBTV reported.