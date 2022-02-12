Healthcare enrollment: Here's your cheat sheet for Medicare & ACA

Make a list of the doctors you see & meds you and your family take. Then you need to look at the big three.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Healthcare open enrollment is almost over. In some cases, you have just a few days to make your decision. Medicare folks, your deadline to switch up your plan, is December 7, 2022.

If you have an Affordable Care Act/Marketplace health plan your deadline is December 15, 2023, if you want your coverage to start January 1, 2023.

2 wants to know is aware, healthcare is confusing.

So we went looking for a cheat sheet for you.

“The cheat sheet is first of all, who are my doctors that I see on a regular basis. Make a list of them. What are the drugs I take on a regular? Are you on high blood pressure drugs, is your kid on asthma medications? Then you go to the plans to see what is covered,” said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst.

Part one of the cheat sheet:

List of doctors you and the family go to

List of drugs you and the family take

Part two of the cheat sheet:

Premium cost

Deductible cost

Co-pay cost



Usually, when the monthly premium is high, the deductible is low. The high deductible plan works the opposite, the deductible is high, and the premiums are low. There is another perk.

“A high deductible plan is paired with something called a health savings account. So, in order to pay your high deductible, you can put money away pre-tax into an account. It grows without any taxation. When you need to take the money out to pay whatever is out-of-pocket, there's no tax due. It is called triple tax advantage,” said Schlesinger.