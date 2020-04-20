BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Healthy Babies Coalition of Burlington announced they are hosting a Virtual Community Baby Shower, Monday.

The coalition made the announcement via the City of Burlington’s Facebook page.

The city said the Alamance County Health Department identified a need for families in Burlington with young children.

According to the post, the virtual baby shower was created in order to help assist families with diapers and baby wipes, both which can't be purchased through SNAP or WIC benefits.

City of Burlington, NC - Government Even if you're not a senior, these exercise videos (tai chi, yoga, s... tretching, etc) collected by the staff at the Kernodle Senior Center are a great way to keep your body moving and limber while you stay home. When testing and tracking capacity is ramped up to a point where re-opening is possible, you'll be ready to go!

According to the city’s Facebook page the virtual community baby shower is an ongoing event lasting until June 6.

And an Amazon wish list has been created with items in high need by members of the community.

The city said any items purchased from the wish list will directly ship to the CityGate Dream Center where staff and volunteers will coordinate and distribute the donated items.

Items on the wish list include ones such as:

Huggies snug and dry baby diapers, size 5, 156 count

Seventh Generation baby diapers sensitive protection, size 6, 46 count

Pampers Swaddlers disposable baby diapers, size 4, 150 count

Baby bottles

Baby food

You can find the fully detailed list here.

“Please purchase from this wish list and all items will be delivered to Dream Center of Alamance County and given directly to families who need our support,” read a statement from the wish list’s site. “We have selected some items you could purchase but feel free to choose whichever brands and quantities you would like.”

Anyone who may know a family that could benefit from the program and wishes to refer them may do so by directly messaging the “CityGate Dream Center” on their Facebook page.

For more information about the virtual baby shower visit the City of Burlington’s Facebook page or visit their website.

OTHER STORIES

This miniature donkey and his friends will crash your virtual meeting

Coronavirus in the Piedmont Triad: County case updates

High Point company to switch production to mask-making

Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces birth of girl foal, the second of 2020!

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775