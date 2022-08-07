Rochane Angel received the heart of 24-year-old John Mack after he was shot and killed on Texas Avenue in May.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people wait years on the organ transplant list. However, a woman from Knoxville only waited six days. It's a gift she calls a "miracle," from a donor she calls a hero. When the doctors first told Angel she was getting a heart, she couldn't help but cry.

For the last 16 years, she lived with a pacemaker and defibrillator. In May, her heart problems escalated and she was placed on the donor list.

"The doctor told me that I was gonna get me a heart that I wouldn't leave in the hospital until I got one," Angel said.

Her situation deteriorated and she was moved from sixth on the waiting list in Tennessee to number one. Just six days later, she received a heart in perfect condition.

A month later, Angel walked down the halls of Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville ringing the bells for a successful transplant. The tradition also honors the donor, who allowed her to continue to live.

That man is John Mack, a 24-year-old from Knoxville.

"The way he died. People say he's a hero," said his uncle, Cylk Cozart.

John Mack died from gun violence off Texas Avenue on May 20, 2022. His uncle, Cylk Cozart, said that he died trying to stop a domestic dispute.

"He went to help a girl a young lady. And unfortunately, he was shot in the head and was on life support for a couple of days," Cozart said.

Angel said she was amazed at his bravery.

"For somebody to jump in and try to save somebody. That's a miracle," Angel said.

After Mack died to save a woman, in his death he saved another.

"If he just died, it would have been in vain. But it wasn't because he helped another individual," Cozart said.

After Angel received his heart, she learned that it was John Mack's. Angel knew his father and was a member of their church.