Guilford Co. Animal Services hosts event for dogs with heartworms

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens found it in their hearts to support the Fall in Love with Dogs festival in High Point Saturday.
Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks and Recreation partnered on the event.
All money raised goes to the Have a Heart program.
The fund provides treatment for heartworm-positive dogs.
The Assistant Director for Animal Services said about a quarter of the dogs they take in have the disease.
Organizers want to be able to quickly treat any heartworm-positive dogs they get, so owners are more likely to adopt them.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.