Guilford Co. Animal Services hosts event for dogs with heartworms

Guilford County Animal Services officials said they get many dogs with heartworms. It makes it harder for them to find the animals a home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens found it in their hearts to support the Fall in Love with Dogs festival in High Point Saturday.

Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks and Recreation partnered on the event.

All money raised goes to the Have a Heart program.

Look who got adopted tonite at our Fall in Love with Dogs Festival... Junie!! Junie (now known as Bruce) fell in love... Posted by Guilford County Animal Services on Saturday, September 24, 2022

The fund provides treatment for heartworm-positive dogs.

The Assistant Director for Animal Services said about a quarter of the dogs they take in have the disease.

Organizers want to be able to quickly treat any heartworm-positive dogs they get, so owners are more likely to adopt them.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.