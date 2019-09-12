BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Officials say a neighbor rescued a dog from a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, the fire happened at a home on Hillcrest Avenue. The neighbor called 911 after noticing flames coming from the back of the house and then rescued a dog that was in the fenced-in backyard in the area of the fire.

Firefighters say when they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by an improperly placed lamp used to provide a heated space for the dog. Damage estimates are around $15,000 due to the loss of a rear deck, which included melted vinyl siding.

Firefighters say the family will be able to stay at their home since the damage was only outside.

