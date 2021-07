Police are reporting flooding at US 29 South at Gate City Boulevard and I-40 Westbound between Elm-Eugene and MLK Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are reporting heavy flooding in two areas Friday morning.

The right lane of US 29 South at Gate City Boulevard has extensive standing water.

I-40 Westbound between Elm-Eugene and Martin Luther King Drive is also flooded.

Drivers should use caution when in these areas.