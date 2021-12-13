Greensboro police officer shot during domestic dispute outside IHOP restaurant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute outside an IHOP restaurant.
Greensboro police said the officer responded Monday afternoon at the restaurant on Lanada Road. The officer was investigating when a struggle occurred and a gun was discharged and struck the officer in the leg. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An officer said the injured officer's injuries are minor.
Police said the person involved in the struggle was taken into custody.
Police are still investigating at this time. Police have not released any details about possible charges or the names of the officer or person taken into custody.