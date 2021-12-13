Greensboro police officer shot during domestic dispute outside IHOP restaurant

Greensboro police said the officer responded Monday afternoon at the restaurant on Lanada Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute outside an IHOP restaurant.

Greensboro police said the officer responded Monday afternoon at the restaurant on Lanada Road. The officer was investigating when a struggle occurred and a gun was discharged and struck the officer in the leg. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An officer said the injured officer's injuries are minor.

Police said the person involved in the struggle was taken into custody.

@WFMY The person involved was taken into custody. The gun that was used is still under investigation. Police still here on the scene. pic.twitter.com/1eIOww7tU5 — Sydni Moore (@sydnimooretv) December 13, 2021

Police are still investigating at this time. Police have not released any details about possible charges or the names of the officer or person taken into custody.