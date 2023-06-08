Two people in custody after investigation at Spectrum call center, Greensboro police say

Two suspects are in custody after an investigation at Spectrum on North Regional Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation at a call center in Greensboro Thursday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the Spectrum on North Regional Road after two people broke into the Spectrum through the back door a little before 11:30 a.m.

A suspect came out with their hands up.

Officers said shots were fired, but it is unclear if any shots were fired inside the building.

Guns have been confiscated and no injuries were reported.

People inside the building told WFMY News 2 that they were put on lockdown.

There is a heavy police presence at the Spectrum and first responders are also in the area.

North Regional Road is closed at Airport Center Drive and no traffic is being allowed in.

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

