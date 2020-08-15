Heavy rain causes flooding in the Triad

Rain caused flooding around the Triad on Friday afternoon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy rain brought serious flooding to the Triad Friday. Some of the areas impacted the most were Surry and Forsyth County.

A car became stranded due to flash flooding on Bethabara Road and Old Town Drive in Winston-Salem.

Several roads closed in Yadkin County due to flooding. Yadkin Fire Department shared these photos of roads flooded.

Earlier this afternoon a few pictures of flooding in Yadkinville pic.twitter.com/7alYYBQL2a — Yadkinville Fire (@YVFD12) August 15, 2020

There was also heavy rain in Surry County. Casstevens Road also flooded. Remember to always “turn around, don’t drown.”

Some areas have received more than 5 inches of rain this week.