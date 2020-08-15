Heavy rain causes flooding in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy rain brought serious flooding to the Triad Friday. Some of the areas impacted the most were Surry and Forsyth County.
A car became stranded due to flash flooding on Bethabara Road and Old Town Drive in Winston-Salem.
Several roads closed in Yadkin County due to flooding. Yadkin Fire Department shared these photos of roads flooded.
There was also heavy rain in Surry County. Casstevens Road also flooded. Remember to always “turn around, don’t drown.”
Some areas have received more than 5 inches of rain this week.
There's also a concern for flooding on Saturday. The greatest risk will be along north of the Triad. The Piedmont Triad could see slow-moving storms on and off through the day.