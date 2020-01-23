GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready for a wet, cold, and messy Friday. We have a very wet system heading our way that could make for a tricky evening commute to end the work-week. Here's what we're tracking.

A strong cold front is pushing closer to the Carolinas. It will get cold tonight, down into the 30s, and moisture will start heading our way. For the morning hours some rounds of cold showers are likely to start moving in. This will be on again / off again through the midday hours.

A line of heavy rain showers, possibly even packing some thunder, will try to organize during the afternoon as the heart of the storm moves into the Carolinas. For us here in the Piedmont, we're tracking the 4pm to 11pm time-frame for our threat of heavy rain. We could see a large amount of rain in a short period of time. Some minor flooding is possible on the roadways, with a risk of hydroplaning during that evening commute.

Rain will be moving out late Friday evening, and we'll start to clear for the weekend itself. Saturday and Sunday should feature some sunshine, with highs around 50 both days.