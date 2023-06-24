In a letter from the office released on June 16, 2023, organizers said there is still no timeline for when the site will open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June 2022 that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. but that has yet to happen.

In a letter from the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) released on June 16, 2023, organizers said there is still no timeline for when the site will open.

On Sunday, June 24 2033 there were several tour buses parked outside the academy.

WFMY News 2 asked Mayor Nancy Vaughan about any recent developments. The major responded, "I believe they are staffing up. I am not aware of when children may be arriving."

The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement runs about 200 similar facilities in 22 states and has leased the Hebrew Academy through 2027.

Once open, the former American Hebrew Academy could house about 800 children ages 13 to 17.

Organizers said in the letter opening the facility will depend on capacity requirements, UC referral rates and other considerations.

The letter emphasizes that the "impact of these shelters on the local community is minimal," and details that children will be under constant staff supervision and will not attend local public schools.

