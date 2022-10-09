A celebration of life for Heddie Dawkins

Family, friends and community members gathered in High Point Saturday for the funeral service of Heddie Dawkins.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Heddie Dawkins Saturday, the 81-year-old High Point woman who was found dead in August after going missing from her home.

The service was held at Gethsemane Baptist Church where Dawkins was a faithful member. According to her obituary, Dawkins taught Sunday school at the church and was a member of the choir as well.

"We come to rejoice and to give God praise for all that he's done and remember sister Heddie in a way that will lift up her and glorify God," said Pastor Roy Lee Fitzgerald Saturday.

Dawkins went missing from her home off Penny Road in High Point in August. She suffered from dementia and police were worried she'd injured herself after doorbell video spotted her with blood on her face and head.

"Dementia can make you lose your memory, but it didn't take my grandma's smile," said Kevin Dawkins, Heddie's grandson, at the service Saturday.

People from all over the Triad searched for a week until crews found her body not far from her High Point home.

"The community has come together like I've never seen before," said Bernard Dawkins, Heddie's son.

Dawkins held a Bachelor's degree from Shaw University and later got a Master of Science from North Carolina A&T State University. She was a home school coordinator for High Point Central High School and a counselor at Welborn Middle School until she retired in 2007. A mother of five children, Dawkins also had 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

"She taught me so so much: make sure you come home before dark, make sure you always smile even when you don't want to, but always give your life to Jesus," said Kevin Dawkins.

Her family focusing on the life she lived and the lessons she taught.