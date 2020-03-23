WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reboot Arcade Bar in Winston-Salem is hosting a “Game Over for COVID-19” fundraiser.

The bar has been closed for nearly two weeks, as concerns over the coronavirus grow.

The arcade has decided to live stream games they have inside the store online.

Games such as Super Smash Brothers and Mortal Combat will be available for folks to play on the Twitch Triad E-Sports Network.

It’s free, but the arcade is asking for donations to raise money for bartenders who have lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly Bone has not been able to bar-tend at the arcade since they’ve closed.

“It’s a life change. I haven’t been able to sit at home and do anything idly, so I’m trying to do what I can to make ends meet,” Bone said. “At the same time, you go from being this night owl and making all this money, and now it’s nothing. There’s no money.”

The first live stream was Monday and the second will be Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

The goal is to raise 10 thousand dollars for bartenders across the Triad.

