Help save Christmas: Salvation Army looking for warehouse for donated toys

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem needs your help finding a warehouse to hold their annual Angel Tree Christmas toy program.
It provides Christmas gifts for thousands of children from families in need each year. The warehouse will be used for collecting, sorting, packing, and distributing gifts. Requirements for the warehouse include at least 10,000 square feet of space and a location with easy access for the families who will receive the gifts over four days of drive-through distribution in December. The space will be needed from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
If you know of any possible location, call 336-245-2081.