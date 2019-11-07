HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a shots fired call Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 400-block of Charles Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a person lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to an area hospital for further treatment.

The second shooting happened Thursday around 12 a.m. about a mile away on N. Pinkston Street, while police officers were conducting interviews about the Charles Street shooting, according to officials.

Police say a Henderson Police Department officer was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the area. The officer was transported to a local hospital.

A man who lives on the street where the officer was shot told WNCN that he heard about 20 gunshots.

Officers from the Henderson Police Department, Vance County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are actively investigating both shootings.

Anyone from the area that may have information on either of the two shootings is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.