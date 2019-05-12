HENRY COUNTY, Va. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is issuing a friendly reminder to folks: if you see something suspicious, call them first before posting about it on social media.

Deputies say on November 29, they got a report about a man who was watching two teenage girls and talking to someone on a walkie-talkie in a shopping center in Martinsville.

The sheriff's office looked into it and interviewed the man in question.

RELATED: False post claiming man was a 'creeper' raises questions of social media liability

Deputies say it turned out the man wasn't a threat at all -- he was just shopping and he's friends with one of the girl's parents, but a post on social media claiming it was something suspicious was already making the rounds. The sheriff's office also said the person who posted the claim waited "many hours" before notifying law enforcement.

Henry County Sheriff's Office The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this i... ndividual in reference to a breaking and entering at Super Suds Carwash located at, 6130 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville, VA. This incident occurred on December 2, 2019 at 5:51 p.m. Please contact Inv. Harper at (276) 656-4219 with any information you have.

Deputies say they want to ensure the community that there have been no abductions or attempted abductions in Henry County.

"We understand the urgency in wanting to share something you consider an emergency or public safety issue, however; we encourage you to call 9-1-1 immediately before taking the time to post on social media," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office says you should verify the validity of a report before sharing it on social media. Deputies say sharing unvetted information can create more problems and panic in the community.

Henry County deputies say they've added patrols in the shopping center areas for the holiday season.

If you see something suspicious, you are encouraged to call 911.

RELATED: Facebook post wrongly accuses man of being a 'creeper'