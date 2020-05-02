GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are assignments that we as reporters and anchors do as part of our work and then there are those that we choose ourselves and do out of the love and respect of the person who carries the story. This was one of those assignments for me.

Judge Henry Frye is a legend in our state. At one time he was the only black legislator in our state during the 1960s. In 1983 Governor Jim Hunt put him on the state supreme court and in 1999 he became the first African-American supreme court chief justice.

It was a highlight of my career to sit down with him and have a completely informal chat about life, career and friendships. Here are two separate stories. One about his early life and one about his career. I hope you enjoy watching this as much as I loved doing it.

He is one-of-a-kind.

