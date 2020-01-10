There's still time to sign up for the Women's Only 5K walk and run virtual race

For the 28th year, race organizers had to switch things up because of coronavirus. But they are still hoping to raise money for women battling breast cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The clock is ticking to sign up the 29th annual virtual Women's Only 5K Walk and Run.

The racing period started Monday, September 28, but you have until Saturday, October 3rd at 4 p.m. to sign up by visiting the WomensOnly5K site and race.

It's an inspiring event that helps raise money to support women on their breast cancer journeys.

Last year, more than $96,000 was raised for the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program. The mammography scholarship fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or lack the financial means to pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment.

"Until there's a cure for cancer there's always going to be a need for financial support, peer mentoring support and education," Jennifer Shoffner, Alight program coordinator said.

Because the race is virtual this year, you can complete the race wherever you want.

"It's actually easier this year. The fact that it's virtual you get to do the race on your own time,"

Fran Rineuhls finished her race the first day.

"I just wanted to continue the spirit of what the Women's Only even by myself in my neighborhood," Rinehuls said. "So I was really pleasantly surprised that during my run a lot of neighbors waived a lot of neighbors gave a thumbs up."

She said running this year by herself was profound, and took her back to 2009 after she completed her first race as a breast cancer survivor.