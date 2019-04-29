RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 50,000 are expected in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday as part of the Day of Action for the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE).

The rally is expected to be another monumental event for teachers. Educators from the Triad and from Murphy to Manteo will march in an organized protest for the second-straight year.

Last May, around 19,000 marched in downtown Raleigh to voice their demands on the steps of the legislative buildings downtown. Governor Roy Cooper spoke, saying, "We need to put our money where our trust is." Governor Cooper is expected to be there again on Wednesday.

In March, State Superintendent Mark Johnson said he didn't support Wednesday's rally, saying "We support teachers and are championing the changes our education system needs, but I cannot support protests that force schools to close."

WHAT TEACHERS WANT

Educators are asking for better pay, increased security and more funding for schools. Here are five specific things they're asking for:

Hire more social workers and counselors

Expand Medicaid

Implement $15 minimum wage for all school workers

Reinstate Masters and advanced degree pay

Make retirement packages to stay the same for future educators

WHERE TO BOARD

In Guilford County, buses will be leaving from High Point Central High School, Page High School and Smith High School at 7:30 a.m. You can still reserve a spot here. Reservations are $8.50 each. Anyone can ride the bus with a reservation.

SCHOOL'S OUT

At least 30 North Carolina school districts, including Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, Lexington City Schools, Thomasville City Schools are closed for students Wednesday. Other school districts also include Orange County Schools, Durham County Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

SCHEDULE

10 a.m. - Pre-March rally at NCAE headquarters (700 South Salisbury Street)

10:30 a.m. - March to the General Assembly begins

12:30 p.m. - Rally starts on Halifax Mall

1:30 p.m. - Legislative visits

3:30 p.m. - Buses will pick up educators at NCAE headquarters to return home.

PARKING

It's suggested to arrive as early as possible to guarantee a parking spot. Here's a map of downtown Raleigh that includes parking garages.

Raleigh parking brochure map The map below shows six of the seven parking zones. Not shown here is the Red Zone on Hillsborough Street (between Oberlin and Gardner Streets). The rate in the Purple Zone is $1.25 per hour, $.50 for 15-min spaces, and $.75 for 30-min spaces. The rates in all other zones are $1.00 per hour.

SIGN GUIDELINES

The NCAE will have pre-printed rally signs for everyone to use, but those are more than welcome to make and bring their own sign.

The sign has to be 36'' to 36'' or smaller and all signs must be hand-held (no signs on sticks are allowed).

More information can be found on the NCAE website.

