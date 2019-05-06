GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's nothing like a big lottery jackpot to have you dreaming about what could be.

A North Carolina man recently made headlines after winning the biggest jackpot in state history. He won the recent $344.6 million Powerball jackpot.

What should you do if you ever get so lucky?

First, understand that you can't remain anonymous.

In North Carolina your name, how much you won, and your city will be revealed, but you don't have to pose for a picture.

You can remain anonymous only in a handful of states, closest being South Carolina.

In some states, you can create a trust as a way stay under the radar, but that won't work in North Carolina since you still have to disclose your name.

Next, avoid telling people you won until you can get your ducks in a row.

Once word get's out long lost cousins and charities will come out of woodwork hoping to get a buck.

Then, sign the winning ticket and put it in a safe place.

It has to be signed to claim your prize. If you don't, someone else who finds it could claim it as theirs.

Contact a trusted lawyer, accountant and financial planner to help you manage your winnings.

If you didn't know how to manage your money before you won, chances are you still won't know how. Hire people who do know.

Make yourself harder to contact.

Delete your social media and change your phone number. This way once your name is revealed, people will have a harder time getting a hold of you.

Avoid making big purchases and create a budget.

Not setting limits for yourself could be a recipe for disaster.

Plan to pay off all your debts.

Before you think about buy cars or planes, plan on how you will pay off your student loans, credit cards, etc.