Here's which Triad school districts are requiring masks

Many school districts in the Triad area are reinstating mask mandates, as COVID-19 numbers are rising.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a July 29 story on Governor Cooper recommending masks for everyone indoors.

Many school systems in the Triad area voted on mask mandates for the upcoming school year.

Alamance-Burlington School System is the most recent. The ABSS board voted today to require students and staff to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

The superintendent recommended keeping masks in schools based on the Centers for Disease Control's latest guidelines, and the board voted 4-3 in favor of keeping masks.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education voted last week to approve the mask mandate for students, staff and visitors. The mask mandate is for those 5 years old and older. School board members said they will reassess the mask mandate at the end of the first ten weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said just last Tuesday they recommend vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rise.

The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

Guilford County Schools announced July 27 in favor of the mask mandate requirement for everyone on campus. The Board of Education voted 6-3 to approve the mask requirement.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommends students and staff who are not fully vaccinated participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing if they play sports or do any other high-risk extracurricular activities.

The district will be keeping track of the vaccination statuses of all employees, student-athletes, coaches and students participating in high-risk, after-school activities.

According to GCS's lawyers, the district can ask the students because they are participating in voluntary activities. GCS can ask employees for their vaccination status because they are an employer.

Randolph County school board members voted to get rid of a mask requirement in schools during a July 19 night meeting. The board agreed unanimously that it was up to teachers and students to decide if they want to wear a mask.

The resolution means masks will be optional for students and staff, even for those who are not vaccinated.

Stokes County school board members also voted against the mask mandate.

Labs confirmed nearly 2,200 cases on Monday - about 1,000 less than the previous day. However, those cases make up 10.6% of total cases, which is double the state's target of 5% or lower, to know the spread is slowing.