Here's why you can't find your favorite item in the store or online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can't find your favorite item in the store or online? Join the club. And experts say get used to it.

The global supply chain is still all out of whack from the pandemic. Companies rely on regular, steady shipments from their suppliers.

COVID-19 outbreaks have forced factories to shut down at different points and some factories are having trouble getting the raw materials they need.

That ripple effect comes all the way down to us. It means various items are out of stock and more expensive.

Retailers say there's nothing much they can do but wait for more supply. Unfortunately, experts say this will likely impact holiday shopping.

In fact, major retailers like Walmart and Target are chartering private vessels to prepare.

Experts say your best bet is to just shop extra early this holiday season.

