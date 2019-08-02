HIGH POINT, N.C. — After nearly seven decades, a hero from the Triad has come home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday that the remains of Army Private Winfred L. Reynolds, 20, of High Point, were identified.

Reynolds died on April 26, 1951. He was killed while caring for wounded Soldiers on the battlefield. Because of the ongoing fighting, his remains were unable to be recovered.

Until now. In 2017, The Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification (MAKRI), a South Korean organization with the same mission as DPAA searched the area where Reynolds was killed and recovered possible bone material.

The bone material was taken to a lab for analysis. Scientists used DNA technology, anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence to determine it was Reynolds.

Today, more than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Reynolds' name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.