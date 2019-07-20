HIGH POINT, N.C. — 'Hero's Ride' honored several fallen veterans on Saturday.

The organization gives veterans who have died a ride in a HumVee to their final resting place at their funerals with their caskets draped in the American flag.

The rides are a way to honor all fallen soldiers and pay homage to Lenny Youngblood who died in Afghanistan in 2016. Lenny was the son of the organization's founder Harry Youngblood.

Harry started Hero's Ride along with his wife so that other Gold star families could experience the same honor they felt when their son passed who was given a similar honor.

Saturday's ride started in High Point at the Moose Lodge located at 902 Greensboro Rd. to Memorial Park.

Motorcycle riders paid to be apart of the huge procession where they laid wreaths on the big tombstone honoring the fallen veterans.

There was also an auction and cookout at the lodge following the services at Memorial Park.

