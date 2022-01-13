2 people and a pet displaced after malfunctioning furnace sparks house fire

The fire left significant damage to the house and two cars. No one was hurt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire left significant damage at a Winston-Salem home early Thursday morning. Investigators said a furnace malfunction caused it.

It happened at a house on Hertford Road. Two people and one pet were displaced.

Fire investigators said the fire started in the basement and spread through the house. Crews were able to extinguish it quickly, but the fire left significant damage to the house and two cars.

No one was hurt.

Winston-Salem Fire Department wants to caution the public about dangers associated with heating sources as we head into a weekend where people may lose power and turn to alternative heating sources for warmth.

Here’s what you should know:

Make sure space heaters are at least three feet away from any combustibles.

Make sure space heaters are kept away from animals and small children.

Do not use a stove as a source for heat.

Don’t bring outside grills inside to use as a heat source.