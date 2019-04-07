BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a car was stolen Wednesday in the parking lot of Academy Sports and Outdoors on Huffman Mill Road. There were two kids sitting inside the car when they got behind the wheel and sped off.

Burlington police say the suspect took off with an 10-year-old girl, and 9-year-old boy in the backseat. Police say the children were let out of the car not too far from where they were taken, in front of Starbucks.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the parents, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The parents were loading up shopping bags when the stranger turned suspect asked how they were doing. All of the sudden he ran to the front of the car, got behind the wheel, and took off.

The parents said they were running after their kids for dear life, but were no match for the cars speed.

"The man starts screaming and running through the parking lot like he was running track 'he's got my kids he's got my kids!! Help me, help me somebody help me!" witness Teresa Crowder recounted.

The hatch was wide open when the suspect drove off and all of their belongings including their lawn chairs fell out all over the parking lot.

"Not only did the father lose his car, his children first and foremost – but also his wallet was in there and his phone that’s the other thing he was screaming he didn’t have his phone {to call 911}."

Their children told them the suspect asked where moms purse was. The 10-year-old was smart enough to say 'I'll tell you where the purse is if you let us out.'

It was a distraction, she knew there was no purse. As soon as the car slowed down - the little girl jumped out. The parents say her brother escaped the same way soon after.

"He said he didn’t care about the car or wallet he wanted to get his children that is the main important thing, his babies," Crowder said. "It was scary horrible and terrifying."

The parents said those minutes of not knowing where their children were, felt like 'an eternity.'

Police say a witness to all of this brought the kids back to Academy Sports to reunite with their parents.

The complete stranger followed the suspect out of the parking lot and caught up with him. When the kids hopped out of the car he took them in, and drove them back to their parents.

Crowder said the reunion was both heartbreaking and heartwarming.

"They just couldn’t stop hugging so tight, and the kids, you could see their whole bodies tremble from their feet all the way to their head and they couldn’t stop shaking."

The parents want everyone to know the stranger who saved their children's lives, is a real hero.

Crowder agrees.

"He is a hero, do you understand me? He is a true hero."

The children were not physically hurt, but are shaken the parents say. They add: always be aware of your surroundings.

Police say the 2015 silver Ford Explorer was found early Thursday morning abandoned, parked, and only a couple of miles from where the incident happened.

Officers are still looking for the suspect, who they described as a black male wearing a green t-shirt and sunglasses.

If you know anything, call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.