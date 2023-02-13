STEM event in Winston-Salem hosts daughter of Hidden Figures scientist

Katherine Moore, Katherine Johnson's daughter, is slated to speak as part of a STEM program that will be held in the South Fork Recreation Center.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The daughter of Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician and scientist featured in the movie "Hidden Figures", will speak in Winston-Salem on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m.

Katherine Moore, Johnson's daughter, is slated to speak as part of a STEM program that will be held in the South Fork Recreation Center.

Moore will speak about Johnson's accomplishments being a part of a group of Black women at NASA whose calculations were integral to the success of the space program.

Johnson started attending high school at 13, and graduated from West Virginia State College with the highest honors in 1937, NASA wrote in a bio about her.

She joined the all-black West Area Computing section at NASA (known as NACA, at the time) in 1952. She stayed part of that group until 1956.

Johnson's calculations on orbital mechanics ensured astronaut John Glenn's successful launch into space in 1962.

Johnson died in Feb. 2020.

Scientists, doctors, and other STEM professionals will be speaking at the event. The STEM event is meant to encourage young people to pursue careers in that field.

