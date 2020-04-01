STOKES, N.C. — A person was rescued following a high angle rope rescue at Sauratown Mountain Saturday.

Stokes County EMS said they got the call of a person stranded in the area shortly after 2:00 p.m.

According to a twitter post from the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they assisted in the rescue along with King Fire Department, Stokes County EMS, the Sauratown Fire Department, and others.

The person who was rescued did not sustain any injuries according to the twitter post from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

