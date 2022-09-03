High gas prices got you rethinking driving? The bus may be an option

The Greensboro Transit Agency's fares are $1.50 per trip with free transfers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With higher gas prices, you might have thought about alternative ways to get around. Public transportation might be one way to help cut costs.

"Here comes my ride now," Carrie Hargrove said while waiting at the bus depot in downtown Greensboro.

Hargrove takes the bus to and from work most days.

"Ridding the bus and seeing the gas prices right now, I am glad that I do ride the bus," she said.

It's an option she's thankful to have. She doesn't own a car, but with the rise in gas prices, she's concerned about the ripple effects it can cause.

"I've seen people on average posting on Facebook $80 to $90 worth of gas to fill up their cars or more," Hargrove said. "Then, with wages not going up, the gas prices, and food prices, and all those prices going up, certain things are going to have to give," Hargrove said.

Kylie Ferland also rides the bus every day.

"To work, shopping, wherever I got to go," Ferland said.

She said she thinks more people might start riding it, too.

"I've always said the bus is a great option for people," Ferland said. "Whether they can't get to work because of gas prices or because something happens to their car."

Kevin Elwood with the Greensboro Transit Agency said it's helped that many of their buses are electric.

"Our current fares are $1.50 per trip with free transfers, so it's definitely a deal when it comes to riding public transportation versus driving your automobile during this time," Elwood said.

Elwood said it's too early to tell if more people are riding due to gas prices, he does think more people might start riding, especially if gas prices keep increasing.