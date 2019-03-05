HIGH POINT, N.C. — Baseball, is only the beginning.

"This is just chapter one of a book that will be filled with hope for generations to come."

BB&T Point had its opening night on Thursday, but it's only chapter one in a long list of economic developments coming to downtown High Point.

"This stadium is only one part of a much larger strategy, which includes an event center, children museum, a park, also a hotel and apartments, condominiums and restaurants," High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein said. All are expected to be built and open within the next 2-4 years.

Dr. Qubein is a near High Point native himself, and says this has been a lifelong dream. He raised millions of dollars to bring the High Point Rockers to life.

"This is a moment where all the hard work that went into this stadium and went into the transformation of downtown are coming together in a spectacular way to bring pride, economic impact and more jobs."

Hundreds of jobs according to Dr. Qubein.

But every speaker at the ribbon cutting made it clear, BB&T Point wasn't built because of any one person – it was 'all of us,' as the slogan goes.

"This is a celebration of a rebirth of our downtown, a rebirth of our city, a rebirth of our can-do spirit," High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said.

Thousands attended the opening night. We interviewed a lot of fans about the High Point Rockers hype.

“It’ll be great to bring the kids,” one parent said.

"It's been quite a sleepy town," one High Point native said. "When I found out there would be a baseball team here it was exciting, it will bring revenue and people who are retired will have a wonderful time coming here."

“We didn’t have anything to do here in High Point," one Rockers fan said. "But since we got a baseball team now – it’s on and poppin!"