LEXINGTON, N.C. — A manager at Leonard Salvage Yard says a large blaze this afternoon was caused by a tire fire.

He told us employees were cutting a car into pieces when sparks from the saw ignited the flames. He said the fire lasted about 30 minutes.

Fire crews were called to the scene off Old US-52 around 1 p.m. Several people shared images of high plumes of smoke.

Davidson County 911 says no injuries were reported, and the fire is under control.