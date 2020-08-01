HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point 911 is currently dealing with a service issue that could impact anyone trying to call 911.

Officials say callers may experience excessive ringing with no answer.

North State Communications currently has their technicians working on the problem.

If you are need of help, call 336-883-3224 for Police or Fire Services. If you need Medical Assistance, for the city of High Point contact the county Emergency Medical Services agency in which your emergency resides from the numbers below:

Guilford County EMS: 336-373-222

Davidson County EMS: 336-249-0131

Forsyth County EMS: 336-727-2222

Randolph County EMS: 336-318-6925

RELATED: High Point 911 dispatchers cope with hectic holiday week of violent crime

RELATED: 911 Dispatcher ‘Thankful’ For Outpouring Of Support As He Recovers At Home From Stroke