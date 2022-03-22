High Point and Winston-Salem make plans to copy Greensboro and create social district

The district would allow people to bring a beverage from one business to another. Downtown Greensboro Inc. said their version has gone well so far.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If imitation really is the best form of flattery, the city of Greensboro should feel honored.

Two other Triad cities are now making plans to downtown social districts.

Greensboro opened its earlier this month. People can sip and stroll through a section of downtown if they grab one of the special to go cups with a sticker from a participating restaurant.

High Point City Council approved plans for a social district at Congdon Yards food hall and plaza. It's set to start next month.

The Winston-Salem Partnership is proposing one of it's own and is looking at how Greensboro's is going.

"Since they are the closest to us, we’ve had an opportunity go over and see it and see what it looks like," Partnership President Jason Thiel said.

Bobby Scriven, manager at King's Crab Shack in downtown Winston-Salem, said he's a fan of the idea as long as the rules are followed.

"If everybody's being cool and the boundary is enforced, then we're all for it," Scriven said.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated President Zack Matheny said its running smoothly so far. The social district is only open between noon and 9 p.m. but he says they're thinking of extending it to 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

"We're seeing businesses opt-in that were a little hesitant at first," Matheny said. "We're seeing more folks want to participate in the social district."

Thiel said city council could discuss the proposal later this spring. He said Winston-Salem's could look different than Greensboro's.

"Many other cities are also looking at maybe not such a huge district like the one in Greensboro but maybe having several smaller districts," Thiel said. "That may be the direction that we go here but it will be up to the city council."