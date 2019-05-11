HIGH POINT, N.C. — Voters in High Point have the chance to yay or nay three separate bond proposals totaling $50 million on election day.

This is the dollar break down: $22 million for road projects, $21.5 million for parks and recreation projects, and $6.5 million for affordable housing.

Here's a closer look.

The $22 million road projects are all about safety.

The improvements would include things like adding sidewalks, curbs, gutters, bike lanes, turn lanes, and improving drainage, specifically at Triangle Lake Road, Washington Street, and Burton Avenue.

For the Parks and Rec funds, city leaders want to construct a new 25,000 square foot senior center.

It would be called the center for active adults and would have different classes to fill the need of the retirement community.

Part of $21.5 million would also go towards improving City Lake Park.

The money would give a facelift to locker rooms and lifeguard areas, and transform the pool area by adding a splash bad, lazy river, and water slide. It would also make the playgrounds more inclusive for kids of all ages and abilities.

Lastly, the $6.5 million bond.

If approved, the money would go to the redevelopment of the Daniel Brooks Homes site by constructing 100 new affordable housing units.

City leaders say property taxes won't have to be raised to cover the cost of all three bond proposals. But if you look at a sample ballot, it does mention additional taxes may be levied.

Guilford County Board of Elections