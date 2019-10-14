HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point will host a public information session on the proposed bond referendum.

The meeting will be in the Jim Morgan Room on the first floor of the High Point Public Library.

It will be a walk-in open house session. Representatives from city departments will be there to answer questions or concerns about the bond referendum coming up on November 5th.

The $50 million-bond could be used for road projects, parks and recreation and affordable housing in the city.

The meeting will take place between 11:30 am and 2 pm on October 17th, 2019.

