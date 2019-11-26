HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a 16-year-old, an adult, and also a 3-year-old.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was driving a Jeep on Westchester Drive between Wickliff Avenue and Chestnut Drive when she lost control of the vehicle. Police said she overcorrected and sideswiped a Honda Pilot driven by a 53-year-old woman. The teen then hit a Honda Fit driven by a 57-year-old woman head-on before it flipped coming to a rest on the side of the road.

The 57-year-old woman and a 3-year-old passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old girl was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for serious injuries.

High Point Police said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

