GREENSBORO, N.C. — High Point police arrested a 14-year-old that they say confessed to threatening a High Point Central student.

The school's resource officer was told by several students about the threat that they saw on social media.

According to police, the teen threatened to come from another city and shoot a High Point Central student.

Police say the student was arrested and confessed to the crime, saying that it was a joke. Police plan to press charges in the future.

In a press release, police called the incident a perfect example of the "see something, say something" concept.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

