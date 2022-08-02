High Point Chamber of Commerce continuing COVID-19 safety program

The High Point Chamber of Commerce said they’ll continue running their COVID-19 safety program through the spring.

“Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Foundation for a Healthy High Point and the High Point Community Foundation have decided to continue ‘It’s Our Shot, High Point’,” read a statement from a news release sent in by the High Point Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said the program launched in September last year as a campaign aimed at High Point business owners, with efforts to promote COVID-19 safety practices in the workplace, as well as policies and opportunities for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have had an overwhelming response to this program. Considering the omicron variant,” Patrick Chapin, president and CEO of Business High Point said.

Vaccine sessions have been at Vann York, Thomas Built Buses, City of High Point, Harriss & Covington, BHP (Congdon Yards) and the High Point YMCA.

Campaign officials said they have administered a total of 433 vaccine doses.

"This remains a critical time to provide as much promotion and access to resources to encourage a healthy community and workplace,” Curtis Holloman, executive director of the Foundation for a Healthy High Point said.

