High Point social district could expand further into downtown

High Point launched a social district last spring, allowing people to walk from business to business with alcohol.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point city leaders want to expand their downtown social district.

It allows people to sip an alcoholic drink and stroll downtown with it. The city launched it earlier this year. Leaders say it’s been a major success.

Currently, the district's boundaries touch parts of Church Avenue, Elm Street, and English Road.

The expansion would include streets from Lindsay Street to Hamilton Street and Westwood Avenue to Broad Avenue.

News 2 spoke with the owner of Nomad Wine works, an already participating business about the expansion.

"It gives people the opportunity to not feel so tied into a certain group and they can go in different ways because you're not stuck within the same small area that they can work in so maybe people will be able to travel a little more," David Armstrong stated.

High Point City Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson also spoke on the expansion.

While the district has been popular, he said the expansion would make the downtown area more attractive.

"If you want to go to a specific bar and they have a back patio or someone's out there playing guitar or things like that, you're going to be able to utilize that social district and cub outside of the property where before it was just the sidewalk in front," Ferguson explained.