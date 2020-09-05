HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point City Lake Pool will not open for the summer.

“With the uncertainty of when public pools will be allowed to open and what restrictions we will be operating under,” the High Point Parks & Recreation Department said it made the decision not to open for the summer.

It has also delayed the openings of the Washington Terrace pool and the Southside Splash Pad.

However, city leaders said High Point City Lake Park Master Plan will be underway during this time. It was approved by citizens in a bond referendum in November.

It includes adding a lazy river, play features, and new slides, replacing outdated mechanical systems, as well as remodeling locker rooms and concessions area. Accessibility will be improved by adding more handicapped parking, widening sidewalks and improving the entryway into the pool.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

