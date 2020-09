Police say no other cars are involved in the crash.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

We're told a motorcyclist crashed along W. Green Drive at S. Elm Street around 2:30 in the morning. The biker died at the scene from their injuries.

Police do not think the biker was speeding at the time of the crash. No other cars are believed to be involved.

Right now, police are investigating what happened to throw the biker from the motorcycle.